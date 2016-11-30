I found three people who would charm the heart of any History Buff! In the span of a month I was privileged to share time with these repositories of history, who had lived the homestead/log cabin life, knew of its hardship and cherished its memories. All three were on the maypole of 90 years (give or take a couple). None wanted me to place them as anything more than "common", a refreshing humility from generations passed.

"We just did what we had to do!"

Prior to the Civil War we were two countries in America: the Landed Gentry- controlled South, and the yeoman farmer/industrial North. Before the War, President Polk (late 1840's) espoused the Manifest Destiny philosophy, that is: Americans were destined divinely to settle the continent! But it was impossible to get the Congress to work together on this theme, since the South recognized that more free (abolishion-ist) states would mean less political power for their regional causes. Southerners were already feeling the slide into minority status as a senatorial voting block.

However, when the South ceded from the Union, the astute President Lincoln used the opportunity to enact the Homestead Act of 1862 with little opposition. This gave an open door to "free" lands in Minnesota and dozens of other western states. Basically, the program offered land to anyone would improve it by building a structure, residing on it for five years, thereby "proving up" on the land.

Step One - Arriving. We covered this in our last edition. The brutal voyage on a road-less swamp-filled landscape before the 1880's made many walk away from the whole idea (if they were still able). Of course the coming of the railroad was a boon to the pioneer travel options. There were auto homesteaders as well, as late as the mid-thirties, in fact. We deal here with the earliest of our County arrivals.

Step Two - Determining Eligible Land. Some perused the land, then checked for its availability. Others found what was available and then evaluated the real estate. Not all land was available. Some Becker land was reserved for school system support, others appropriated for the White Earth Reservation (1858). Railroad companies were granted millions of acres to finance their new lines in the opening West. The earlier one arrived, the more land from which to choose.

Step three - Choosing the Plot. The settler's past experience with land had a great impact on the land he or she chose. We muse today at some marginal Becker land that was selected at a time when the rich Red River Valley (the finest agricultural land in the world!) was still available.

Step Four - Proving Up. The basic rules for gaining title for the land were simple. The life-plan would seem rather easy, it seems, from our modern look-back. But oh, History Buff, we must wrestle with the fact that less than one-half of all homesteaders in Minnesota stayed to prove "up"... under one-half! A considerable number left within two years of arriving.

What did they do? Find a job? Find another property? I am aware of no research that speaks to this issue. Often family histories are our only available sources for this kind of information.

We don't have to consider long, however, before you and I can think of what defeated some of these pioneers. Considering many came to Becker from south of the County, the winters may have proven intolerable. Think grass-hoppers in numbers so incredible as to eat fence posts, strip crops, devastate gardens. Mosquitos and flies, unabated, may have caused intense human suffering. With no medical help, the young often died. Disease, injuries, infections slowed or took pioneer lives.

Many probably did not consider floods, windstorms, hail, blizzards, early autumn frosts or late frost in the spring, as primary potential causes of defeat. Since all the Hardy Souls who came here in the early years had little but their optimism, their financial resources were easily depleted. Optimism cannot feed a family.

Finally, the initial land choice itself created unforeseen challenges. One of my pioneer sources explained that his parents selected a high-ground homestead acreage during the winter months, only to find that the land was surrounded by water a good part of the year! They lasted two winters, then moved on.

(Part three next month: The cabin building)