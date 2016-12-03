Amazing Amaryllis

Rotate the plant frequently to prevent the stems from leaning toward the light. Once the blooms have faded, cut the flower stalks back to the bulb.

After flowering, amaryllis sends out leaves. Move plants to a sunnier spot — near a south-facing window is good. Fertilize monthly with a balanced liquid food and keep the soil evenly moist.

Come spring, when the threat of frost is past, move the plant outdoors, but leave it in the pot and set it on your deck, or place it somewhere that it's not in direct sun. During this time, the plant will grow more leaves.

Decide when you'd like to have the plant bloom again. If around the holidays, you need to bring it inside around mid-August so they begin a dormant period. The bulb will need a dark spot that's about 55 degrees Fahrenheit — like a cool basement. If left outside longer, they'll bloom later in the winter. But be sure to bring them in before the frost — they aren't hardy in our region.

Healthy bulbs may form bulblets. These can be removed from the bulb. Remove the bulb from the pot, brushing off most of the soil from around the roots, and gently pull off the bulblets. Plant bulbs in nursery pots and place them near a sunny window, then water very lightly, so they won't rot.

Now place the original bulb somewhere for dormancy. When the foliage has turned yellow, remove those leaves and store the potted bulb in a cool, dark place and check weekly until you see a flower stalk developing, about 8-10 weeks later.

You can re-pot at this point, or leave it where it was, then move the pot to a spot with bright light, water as before and wait to see it bloom.

Remember, the larger the bulb, the more blooms, so go for more amaryllis success!