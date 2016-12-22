When I was young, my hopes and dreams were honestly about being a successful person when I was older and moving away. I dreamed about being a successful runner, getting into a good college, going on exchange, writing for the (Detroit Lakes Tribune) Wave page. I wasn't in the greatest of social situations for sure, but I always knew that it would get better. I have always been stubbornly hopeful no matter the situation.

This skill has helped me in many parts of my life, especially around two years ago. Life didn't turn out the way I quite expected. I never was the successful runner I dreamed about being; God had other lessons in store for me to learn with running. I also was unable to fulfill another dream I had long thought about and was rejected from a place I once considered home. Throughout that whole process, I prayed for healing, clarity, and to be a stronger person. It was through God I found hope.

My optimism paid off; I made it through and God gave me healing. I am not completely healed yet, I have come to realize, but that takes a long time. I am, however, pretty healed up from the mess that was created and excited to see what comes next. I got my clarity with a strong lesson on how adults you once trusted can mess up. I became a stronger person, and the effects of that I still carry with me today.

The hopes that I would become an exchange student became true, as well as writing for the Wave. I don't know what my future holds for certain, but I do not plan on spending the rest of my life in the Midwest. Many of my hopes are coming true, and it's incredible to watch God's plan unfold for me. It's amazing what God brings when you ask him for something.

In 1 John 5: 14-15, it states: "And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of him." However, this is all according to His will, as God knows what is better for us than we do.

There were other things I wished for that didn't come true. I could write several articles on that topic. However, all those things have one thing in common — they weren't meant to happen in my life. God had a better plan for me, and he knew that those things weren't going to be part of it.

God knows of the opportunities that are meant for us that we can't see. He knows how to prepare us for them. I've learned that He truly can work in mysterious ways that we don't know about.

Sometimes it can be difficult to see what He has in store for us and choosing which path to go. The world can provide some chaotic circumstances. I'm not in the quietest living situation, and Denmark is not what you would call a religious country, though it acts in many ways with Christian values.

However, I haven't forgotten my favorite verse of all, Romans 8:28: "And we know that all things work together for God and those who are called according to his purpose." In the chaos, I have found peace in reading God's word and praying. I know that His plan for me is decided and that it will be good. God provides guidance for me and has put others in my life to help guide me with my decision making, even if it is bit too chaotic for me to sort on my own.

Though I am not entirely sure on what my future holds, I pray for strength, wisdom, and clarity. I still pray that God will give me the ability to succeed. I don't know what the future brings, but I do know that God will give me peace and help guide me down the direction he chooses. If his plan is anything like the one he has given me so far, I am very excited for it.

God can provide us with hope, even when the circumstances aren't so hopeful. When we pray, He will give us what we need, not always what we expect, and it will be better than what we imagined. Even in the chaos, He will help us choose the right way, if we ask him to do so. I know He will continue to do so for me now.