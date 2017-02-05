Gardening in winter

Jot down what you like and what changes you'd like to make in spring. Start with the plantings near the house, along the driveway and along the entry walk.

Look at the views from the windows. What would you like to see change? The trees, shrubs and evergreen vines can draw the eye up or down. Keep in mind the mature size of the plants already around the yard. Hedges, trees and shrubs form a framework. They'll establish an outline, but still accomplish the feat of defining a space.

Many of us think of conifers as the ideal winter tree, but deciduous trees can also have striking naked silhouettes. Apple trees come to mind — their gnarled trunks and branches twist and turn like statues. Smaller trees also look splendid grouped together. Maples, oaks and birch can be placed in areas farther from the house.

Garden ornaments offer form and structure. A birdbath steps forward in a landscape, calling attention to its shape and placement. The same goes for a stone bench and/or a picnic table. They all help to define depth and distance. Place the garden ornaments in strategic spots.

Think of garden design as a collaboration between you and nature. Berries attract birds and other wildlife. The garden ornaments look new with a fresh coat of snow.

An artful combination of plants and structures can turn your garden into a cheery, comforting spot, even in a snowstorm.

So with the winter and snowy days ahead, it's time to do some thoughtful thinking of how the outdoor area around your home can be made more colorful when spring and summer come. Reading magazines and books can also help give some ideas.