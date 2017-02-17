Essentia Health-St. Mary's births
FOLTZ — Rose Beverly; born Feb. 3, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, to Lori and Andrew Foltz.
SEABERG — Emilia Ann; born Feb. 3, 2017, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce, to Rebecca and William Seaberg.
PATTON — Talayah ReNae; born Feb. 4, 2017, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces, to Nikki Wichern and Shaunn Patton.
FRANCIS — Eli Gordon; born Feb. 6, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces, to Ashley Francis and Devon Pickar.
SANDS — Lucien Ryan; born Feb. 7, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces, to McKayla Guse and Grant Sands.
RINGSTROM — Brennen Edgar; born Feb. 8, 2017, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces, to Brittany and Brian Ringstrom.
THOMPSON — Myah Grace; born Feb. 11, 2017, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces, to Mandy and Brent Thompson.