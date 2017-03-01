Turning back the pages

But when that gas station is the Smallest Gas Station in the World, and the museum is in Becker County, nothing could make more sense.

Unfortunately, the original station was torn down many years ago. Prior to that, it occupied a roadside island in front of the Greystone Hotel. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Lakes Area Builders, the station has been rebuilt to scale in the basement of the Becker County Museum.

Last Friday, volunteers from Lakes Area Builders gathered and worked through the day to reconstruct the tiny station.

Wednesday, March 23, 1960 (57 years ago)

Returning last week from a world trip during which he studied missions and conditions, Rev. Ira B. Allen, Detroit Lakes, district superintendent for the Methodist church, said Sunday in a sermon at First Methodist church, "It was a sobering experience."

Rev. and Mrs. Allen in a three-month period traveled some 35,000 miles to nearly 20 countries. Most of their travel was by air.

On the trip Rev. Allen took nearly 3,000 pictures.

He will show many of them at two lectures to be given here Sundays, Mar. 13 and 20, at 2:30 p.m. in the Holmes junior high school auditorium.

Thursday, March 6, 1930 (87 years ago)

The slogan, "Sign of Specialized Service," will greet the motorist as he drives along the highway this summer. The sign will direct him to the Detroit Lakes Motor company where a one-stop garage will be maintained for the benefit of the car owner.

To carry out this slogan in fact as well as in name, Mr. Duke Halvorson, proprietor of the company, has been adding considerable new equipment so that the customer will find every kind of service that he will need to get his car in shape.