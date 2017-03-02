According to Peggy Stellmach, whose ancestors helped settle Becker County, the settlers were "hoodwinked" into coming to the area.

"A land developer in Buffalo, NY--where they lived--convinced them to come out here," she said. "He said that they could come out here and get cheap farms and cheap land and a wonderful climate--all of these exaggerated claims."

Stellmach's ancestors, the Disse family, helped make up the 308 individuals recorded as living in Becker County on the 1870 census. Within the next decade, that number rose to 5,218, according to the 1880 census, and has simply continued to grow. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the 2015 population of Becker County as 33,386.

In addition to the obvious changes in population, Stellmach said that the county has also changed in other ways.

"Everybody is one practically, now, because of communications and other country-wide changes," she said. "People are certainly more diversified, too--not just ethnicity-wise, but also in where they're from. It's not so much that they came here, settled here, had kids here and are still here, anymore. A lot of those people went away, and others came in."

One thing that has not changed, though, is the way that the county seems to draw people in from other parts of the country. Stellmach explained that, even in the 1800s, tourism was a booming industry in the area.

"Since the beginning, Detroit Lakes has been a tourist town," she explained. "A lot of people came and either made touristy improvements or came for the fishing or the beauty of the area. They would come from all over, and I think that's one of the things that, when I was young and living here, I didn't realize--we had tourists in 1870."

After thinking for a moment, she added, "They didn't come in the winter, though."

Becky Mitchell, Executive Director at the Becker County Historical Society and Museum, said that another key characteristic of Becker County that has survived the test of time is its sense of industry.

"We have traditionally had businesses or industries that are shipped all over the state," she said. "Ice harvesting is a good example of that. It started in the early 1900s and went all the way until the 1970s and now, in today's world, we've got entities like SJE-Rhombus and Lakeshirts. So, that kind of spirit has continued through Becker County's history." Stellmach agreed, explaining that the same sense of industry has not only continued through the community but has continued within families, as well.

"There were lots of entrepreneurs that came, and they had to make a living somewhere. Becker County even had a pickle factory," Stellmach said. "One of my great-great-grandfathers was a cabinet maker which, interestingly enough, followed through all generations to some of my current cousins. My uncle did absolutely wonderful carpentry work. So this man, who was born in 1819 and who did cabinets way back then, passed that trait or talent all the way through."

Stellmach left Becker County for years and, although she wasn't sure about returning to the Minnesota climate, came back to the area with her husband after retiring and has enjoyed exploring her family's deep roots to the county.

"It's fascinating when you start digging into what these people actually did," she said. "They had a lot more color than you think they did."