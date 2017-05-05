Buffalo River State Park

Location: 565 155th Street South in Glyndon, Minnesota

Distance from Detroit Lakes: About a 30 minute drive (31.2 miles)

Contact Number and Hours: Call 218-498-2124, Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Acres: 1,355

Annual Visits: 99,677

Overnight Visits: 11,523

Although Buffalo River State Park's popular swimming pond doesn't open until May 27, the park's many other amenities are ready to be enjoyed by rustic campers and prairie-lovers alike. Nature enthusiasts can spot uncommon prairie birds like the marbled godwits, prairie chickens and upland sandpipers as well as a variety of other critters--from red foxes to prairie toads--while hiking the trails or enjoying an afternoon picnic.

Maplewood State Park

Location: 39721 Park Entrance Road in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota

Distance from Detroit Lakes: About a 40 minute drive (27.3 miles)

Contact Number and Hours: Call 218-863-8383, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Acres: 10,279

Annual Visits: 119,317

Overnight Visits:19,109

Known for its hardwood trees (sugar maple, basswood and oak, in particular), Maplewood State Park is also home to an abundance of wildflowers and a variety of trails--for hikers and horseback riders alike. (Although horse trails opened for the season on April 21, some trails may remain closed due to wet conditions, so visitors are encouraged to check the conditions prior to arriving.) For those less inclined to hike but still interested in the park's scenery, drive along a scenic route to experience the park's 150 bird species or settle in on Lake Lida's sandy beach with a good book.

Glendalough State Park

Location: 24869 Whitetail Lane in Battle Lake, Minnesota

Distance from Detroit Lakes: About a 50 minute drive (44.2 miles)

Contact Number and Hours: Call 218-864-0110, Monday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Acres: 2,761

Annual Visits: 55,566

Overnight Visits: 7,716

For those seeking the calmest section of nature, Glendalough State Park just might seem like paradise. Grab your tackle box and a fishing pole and set out for the park's 335-acre, non-motorized fishery to catch sunfish, crappies and--occasionally--some walleye and bass. Unlike many other parks, Glendalough offers cart-in and canoe-in campsites in addition to cabins and yurts, preserving the peace and quiet of the outdoors. A paved bike trail and bicycle rentals are available to visitors looking for something a little more active, as are hiking trails and day rentals of the on-site historic lodge.

Itasca State Park

Location: 36750 Main Park Drive in Park Rapids, Minnesota

Distance from Detroit Lakes: About an hour drive (54.4 miles)

Contact Number and Hours: Call 218-699-7251, Prior to Memorial Weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and following Memorial Weekend to first Saturday in October from 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Acres: 33,235

Annual Visits: 550,599

Overnight Visits: 107,200

If you're looking to take a full day for your nature hiatus, take a gander out to Minnesota's oldest state park. Itasca State Park--which is, of course, home to the headwaters of the Mississippi River--offers everything from camping and hiking to a 2,000-acre Wilderness Sanctuary. Although wireless internet is now available in certain locations around the park, the variety of wildlife in the park is sure to entertain--from loons, chickadees and warblers to deer, porcupine and wolves.