Column: With glory moments come challenges

I have had the most exhilarating moments of my life in the past nine months, but these moments do not come without a fair amount of failure and hard work attached to them.

I live in one of the most adaptable countries for an American--more specifically a Minnesotan--because Denmark and Minnesota are a much more adaptable combination than many other country combinations.

I could have been sent to the Philippines, Peru or Latvia, but I got sent to Denmark out of all the other places, and it's arguably the easiest country I could have been sent to. Denmark is also known for its organized and extensive youth exchange program, where any problems are typically worked through.

However, there are still challenges to adapting to a new culture. There are so many different ways of doing things, which range from the tendency of not rinsing dishes before drying them (a minor thing that I am learning to cope with) to the school hosting parties where they sell alcohol to students.

Danes are nice, but they are not the kind of Minnesotan nice that reaches out to people they don't know. It takes a very conscious effort to make friends, including being the one to start conversations and being the one to stay in touch. Outside of my host siblings, I have only encountered one Dane that has asked me to do something without knowing me well. The other times, I have had to make the first move in everything, and I would be lying if I didn't find it tiring.

However, Danes are the sweetest people once you make a move, and it is so rewarding when it gets to the point where they want to talk to you even if you don't start the conversation.

I thought I was good at making the first step with people I barely knew before this year, but I am now really good at talking to people I barely know and being stubborn when it comes to making friends.

Another thing I have learned is that it is almost impossible to complete fit in as a foreigner. I've tried so hard and, although my accent is not bad compared to other exchange students, it is still very noticeable. There are always going to be some people that do not wish to talk with me because I am a foreigner, but if I don't know if it's because of the language barrier or just the fact that I come from a different place.

I have taken time to read books with my German friend to help me with pronunciation, but the reality is that my accent just takes time, and I am way better than I was in the beginning.

Though it is not always fun sounding different than everyone else and having some people avoid talking to me, these experiences make the good experiences even better.

I'm so glad that my classmates have stuck with me throughout the school year and have tried to get to know me; I don't know what I'm going to do when they are gone. I'll never forget the feeling of instantly bonding with my Danish friend, and becoming really close despite things getting insanely busy for her.

My host families have worked so hard to help me feel at home. My first host mom/host counselor has done an incredible amount of work and coordination for me to be able to come here, and that family helped me figure out how to navigate teenage Danish life when I was clueless and could only speak simple sentences in Danish.

My second host family worked to include me in lot of things, and that really helped in the beginning. My current host family takes me everywhere with them. My host brother always helps me correct the Danish that is direly in need of help in my blogs and is extraordinarily sweet--to the point where he has insisted on helping me put away dishes during his party.

The reality is that adapting to a new family isn't what you would call easy, especially when one is an only child that has not had siblings before and suddenly has a lot. There are all sorts of things that one must learn in a whole new culture. It's also not easy for the host family to host a student that doesn't have any idea of how their family works. Adjusting takes a lot of work, and it's exhausting doing it three times.

The feeling of coming back and having a place feel just like home, though, is indescribable. It makes all the work worth it. I can go to my first host family's house and the cats will come over to me; it's hard not to feel at home when you have cats that come over and kiss you.

It takes time, but it's beautiful and heartbreaking when a place that was once foreign to you feels like home and you know that you'll have to leave it all soon.

I wouldn't trade my challenges for anything, because they have brought me the best moments as well. I am very lucky to have been given this chance, and have learned and grown an incredible amount here.