Social Security helps small businesses

National Small Business Week started on April 30, making this a perfect time to tell you more about how Social Security helps this not-so-small industry.

Small businesses can take advantage of our Business Services Online suite of services. These services allow organizations, businesses, individuals, employers, attorneys, non-attorneys representing Social Security claimants, and third-parties to exchange information with Social Security securely over the internet. For small business owners, we've made it especially easy to file W-2s online to help ensure the privacy of their employees' personal information.

You can register and create your own password to access Business Services Online at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso.

Social Security's Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) was established in October 1979 pursuant to Public Law 95-507. The law assigned the office the task of fostering the use of small and disadvantaged businesses as federal contractors. To accomplish this, the OSDBU develops and implements appropriate outreach programs aimed at heightening the awareness of the small business community to the contracting opportunities available within Social Security.

Outreach efforts include activities such as sponsoring small business fairs and procurement conferences, as well as participating in trade group seminars, conventions, and other forums that promote the utilization of small and disadvantaged businesses as contractors.

The OSDBU encourages buyers and program officials to consider small businesses, and to support all the socio-economic contracting programs in place under the Federal Acquisition Regulations.

You can learn more about the OSDBU at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/osdbu.

Business is booming in America, and you might be a part of the job-creating machine that we call small businesses. You're strengthening everybody's future, for today and tomorrow.