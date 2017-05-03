Local students to graduate from MSU-Mankato Saturday

Students in the colleges of Arts & Humanities and Science, Engineering & Technology will take part in the 9 a.m. ceremony; those in the colleges of Allied Health & Nursing and Education will participate in the noon event; and students in the colleges of Business and Social & Behavioral Sciences will be graduated in the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Among the graduates accepting their diplomas will be Detroit Lakes residents Katie L. Grosz (cum laude, BS degree, elementary education), Aaron L. Hoffman (AA degree, liberal studies); and Brianna R. Seebold (magna cum laude, BS degree, special education).

Live-streaming captioning services will be provided for each ceremony.

Candidates for graduate degrees will graduate with the college of their affiliation. More information about the Minnesota State Mankato spring commencement is available online at www.mnsu.edu/graduation.