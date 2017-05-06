Becker County Master Gardeners recognized for service

At a recent meeting the following Master Gardeners were recognized for their service: Mary Beckman, Ardella Triebenbach, LaRae McGillivray, Marietta Keenan, Joel Arndt, Sally Hausken, Tom Reiffenberger, Mary Lass and Winnifred Gillespie. Beckman, McGillivrary and Arndt were recognized for completing the Master Gardener core course; Triebenbach for over 6,000 hours of volunteer service; Lass for 10 years of service; Keenan for 15 years of service; and Hausken, Reiffenberger and Gillespie were each honored for 20 years of service.

During the growing season Master Gardeners offer free Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics every Monday (May-September) and Friday (June-August) from 9 am to noon in the Becker County Extension Office which is located at 1120 8th St. SE Detroit Lakes. The first clinic this year was held on May 1

At these clinics the Master Gardeners are available to answer questions about trees, shrubs, insects, home gardens and lawns. They provide helpful solutions and ideas to help answer your questions. If they are unable to answer your questions, the Master Gardeners are only a phone call away from the University of Minnesota horticulturalists for additional help.

The Master Gardeners partner with the City of Detroit Lakes in providing 15 community garden plots. They also participate in recording sessions for TV 3's weekly series called "Master Gardeners Rambling Rose." They also donate time to Becker County working on community projects, teaching educational programs and answering questions they receive.

Another event they sponsor is the Annual Plant Sale scheduled this year for Saturday, May 27, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park on South Washington Avenue.

The Master Gardener program is sponsored by the Extension Service of the University of Minnesota. For more information on the projects and events mentioned call Linda Perrine, Becker County Extension Office Manager and Master Gardener Program Coordinator at 218-846-7328.