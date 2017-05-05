A total of $2,574 was collected and donated to the American Heart Association from the dance donations, silent auction and dinner. The dinner was provided by Pappy's Cafe of Waubun. Julia Dangerfield, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association(AHA/ASA), Corporate Events Director, Detroit Lakes, was on hand to accept the donation.

The dance leaders donate their time for the benefit. Callers and cuers for this year's event were emcee Charley Huhtala, Grand Forks; Roger and Bernadette McNeil, Fargo; and Mark Helfter, Fargo.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lakeside Lodge, Detroit Lakes donated $300. The presentation was made by Bob and Dorothy Hoover and Adeline Sherbrooke, all square dancers and members of the IOOF Lodge. Other checks from local businesses were: Med-Pac, Inc. in Lake Park (Ralph & Linda Braaten, square dancers and owners of Med-Pac were not able to attend); Arvig; Schiller Insurance; and West-Kjos Funeral Home.

In addition to the checks many businesses and individuals across the region donated items for the silent auction. The support of all those donors is greatly appreciated.

Event chairmen were Larry Andresen, Bob and Dorothy Hoover, all of Detroit Lakes; Charley and Wanda Huhtala, Grand Forks; and Duane and Pat Olson, Lake Park.

Funds generated from the Square Dance for Heart event will support the American Heart Association's mission to build healthier lives, free from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The American Heart Association funds cardiovascular disease research to improve the lives of men, women and children all over North Dakota and Minnesota. In the past two years the American Heart Association has allocated almost $14.5 million for research studies in North Dakota and Minnesota.