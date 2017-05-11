Several area students to graduate from MSUM Friday

Among those area students set to receive their degrees are the following:

From Audubon: Aaron Felker, Bachelor of Science; Beau Svobodny, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Swenson, Bachelor of Arts.

From Detroit Lakes: Haley Foster, Bachelor of Science; Erin Lage, Bachelor of Nursing; Melanie McMichael, Bachelor of Nursing; Trevor Murphy, Bachelor of Science.

From Frazee: Cheyanne Hart, Bachelor of Social Work; Sarah Kiehl, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Steinle, Specialist Degree; Martin Thorp, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Trout, Bachelor of Science; Chelsea VanRaden, Bachelor of Science.

From Menahga: Morgan Clements, Bachelor of Science.

From Waubun: Tessa Winter, Bachelor of Science.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include graduates of the College of Education and Human Services, College of Science, Health and the Environment, and Graduate Studies. The 2 p.m. ceremony will include graduates of the College of Arts, Media and Communication, College of Business and Innovation, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Graduate Studies.

Accounting alumna Tonya Stende, CPA, will be the featured speaker at both ceremonies. Stende is president of the Dale Carnegie Business Group of North Dakota, a team of performance consultants who align business strategies and people practices to drive results. She was recently named one of the top 25 women in Business by Prairie Business Magazine and was awarded the YWCA Woman of the Year in the area of Volunteerism. Tonya lives in Fargo with husband Dave.

Featured student speaker for the morning program will be biology student Loida Guajardo.

Featured student speaker for the afternoon program will be Remington Layne, a communications studies/international studies major.

Parking will be open in all university lots on commencement day. Lots will not be ticketed the day of the ceremony. Street parking will be available as posted. Driving directions to campus are located at www.mnstate.edu/admissions/drivingdirections.aspx.

For those who can't attend commencement, it will be streamed live online at https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation.

You can also tweet your congratulations to graduates at #MSUM2017.