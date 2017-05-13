A total of 46 Cub Scouts from from 23 different scout packs competed, including Scouts from six different counties: Becker, Cass, Clay, Mahnomen, Norman and Trail counties.

All of the 46 Scouts that competed were required to finish at the top of their local Pinewood Derbies to advance to the regional event, which meant some very stiff competition and close racing.

Detroit Lakes' Carson Simison drove home with the total overall victory, finishing with a average speed of 216.8 miles per hour, and will have his name on the traveling trophy for the third consecutive year in his scouting career. Crossing the line close behind Simison for a second place overall finish was Joseph Lepine, with an average speed of 212.6 miles per hour.

Carson and Joseph have gotten first and second, respectively, at the regional event for two years in a row. Their dads, Mike and Todd, have also been friends since early childhood.

In other results, Jacob Olson finished 26th with an average speed of 206.22 mph; Bryce Porter was 39th with an average of 204.96 mph; and Isaiah Olson was 45th with a speed of 200.01 mph.