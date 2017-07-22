Recent storms spark memories of past tornadoes

The week of June 26, 1957, tornadoes blasted through the area, leaving Fargo, Detroit Lakes, and Lake Park with considerable damage.

One of the first casualties of the storms included a barn located on the Ambrose Leitheiser farm, northeast of Detroit Lakes. Where Tuesday afternoon, June 21, a barn took to flames after being struck by lighting around 1:45 p.m.

According to the Detroit Record, "Five winter calves and over 100 chickens perished in the blaze, while about 15 tons of hay and all barn equipment figured the total loss."

Two nights later, on June 23, 1957, another twister touched down damaging another five farms around Lake Park. The most damage done, according to the Detroit Record, was to the farms belonging to Elmer Frisk and Wallace Gol.

The Frisk barn was completely leveled, and parts of it were found up to 100 yards away.

The Gol farm suffered a bit more damage, as the twister destroyed his barn, two silos, a chicken house, a garage and a wood shed.

Gol's house also took a beating as every one of the windows were shattered and the chimney was swept clean off. All of the family members remained safe, however.

The Munson children were not as lucky.

On the night that the Frisk and Gol farms were hit, the Golden Ridge area of Fargo was hit as well. The twister killed 10 and injured 80.

Six of the 10 killed were the Munson children who, according to the Detroit Record, perished when their house collapsed on them.

Recent storms have not been violent enough to cause fatalities, although numerous trees have been destroyed.

However, a few uprooted trees are minor compared to the damage caused by the tornado that tore through Detroit Lakes on July 29, 1885. According to files at the Becker County Historical Society and Museum, the twister caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

At the time it was considered, "the most terrific tornado ever experienced in the northwest," as stated in the files.

The roller rink, courthouse, German Lutheran Church, Minnesota Hotel, Catholic church, Dan'l Still's blacksmith shop, Wood & Crosby's furniture store and many houses suffered from extreme damages. Some buildings were "completely torn from their foundations."

Over the past 67 years, there have been 32 tornadoes in the area rated at a magnitude of two or more.

According to the Fujita Tornado Intensity Scale, magnitude is determined depending on the damage a tornado causes and the speed of the winds.

The tornado that ripped apart north Fargo was rated at a five--the most intense a twister can be--with winds at 261 to 318 mph.

In 1975, a level three tornado, with winds ranging from 158 to 206 mph, struck Clay County. Thirty-three years later, in 2008, a tornado at an intensity level of three touched down in Hubbard County along Big Sand Lake and across Pickerel Lake.

Two years after that, on June, 17 2010, a funnel touched down in two areas of Otter Tail County and again in Douglas County. Intensity levels hit a four during the storm, with winds anywhere from 207 to 260 mph.