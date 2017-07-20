Column: Breaking the ice--an introduction to Becker County

Readers, my name is Seng Phengdouangdeth. Like most of you, I grew up in Becker County. I know very well the virtues and values that we humble Midwesterners carry in this "neck of the woods." The back-country roads, bountiful prairies that thrive with wildlife, as well as the calm serenity of the lakes have all created a home for me here but I feel as though I, among many of you, know so little of this place I've grown up in. In fact, through the many years that I've lived in this region, it has become shockingly apparent that many of us don't quite know a thing about the county where we live--its history or how it even got its name, for example.

So, I've taken on the responsibility of better acquainting you as your new columnist to the place we call home in hopes that you can gain a better understanding of our very own little nook here in the Midwest.

Let's start from the very beginning, shall we?

In March of 1858, Becker County was in its early stages of development, having been newly established as a territory of its own but existing as nothing more than a mere spot on a map that had not yet been completely defined. The many aspects of what map out a county such as townships and boundary lines were only just beginning, as the groundwork to survey the territory had not yet even begun. The area of land--seemingly uninhabited by settlers--had nothing but a name.

Let me introduce you, then, to George Loomis Becker, for whom our county is named.

Becker was elected as a city council member in St. Paul in 1854, soon after moving to Minnesota to pursue a career in law. Shortly after, Becker would become mayor of the city for a term, eventually being chosen to participate as a delegate in the Democratic Minnesota Constitutional Convention of 1857. At this point in history, Minnesota was still nothing more than a territory itself, slowly gaining momentum toward something greater.

It was this very year that George Becker would be elected along with two others, James M. Cavanagh and William W. Phelps, to represent it in congress on behalf of its admission into the Union. While the three newly elected representatives readied themselves to stand for this developing expanse of western territory, it was soon discovered that the spot reserved for them in congress would only hold but two seats.

Someone would have to stay behind.

Though the stories vary regarding the circumstances (with some saying that the three men simply drew straws to decide who would go), it was George Becker who would end up staying behind in the end--and, because of it, a county was promised to honor him in gratitude for his humble gesture of bowing out respectfully.

Becker County sat as nothing more than a plot of land devoid of settlement for around 10 years before people from the east started moving in to claim areas of land as their own. Much like the county they were traveling to develop their new homes in, these people carried among them few things, one of which was their own name to start something for themselves and their families in a place they too could claim.

As you might imagine, communities and businesses started to grow over time. Townships and co-ops were born as the population began to rise and living evolved into thriving as a relationship of trust and reassurance had begun to emerge from the people who came here to make something for themselves.

Their stories started here, in the heart of the Midwest, where the introduction of their lives was like a firm, reassuring handshake to establish trust in the land as they gave forth the only thing they had--their name--for a chance at something better.

Just like for you or me, the best stories start with an introduction and the most memorable ones build our trust because they start with something as simple as a name.