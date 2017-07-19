Turning back the pages

The firemen never lost a match in the contest as they defeated the Eagles team twice then beat the Jaycees in two straight for the championship.

The Jaycees defeated the VFW team to gain the championship round. The Eagles won consolations honors by beating the VFW team.

July 14, 1977 (40 years ago)

There was no sign of drought on North Washington Ave. Wednesday night when the annual Water Carnival water fight got underway. Most everybody, including spectators got a little damp as several teams served battle against each other.

July 9, 1987 (30 years ago)

Minnesota Army National Guard Specialist Donna Wyman, Detroit Lakes, up-dated her first aid kit in the woods of Camp Ripley. Wyman is a medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Medical Battalion of Cottage Grove. Since she lives so far away from ther unit she normally trains with a Detroit Lakes-based infantry unit. Her two-week annual training at Camp Ripley allows her to see all her friends from the 204th at one time. When not performing military duties, Wyman is a manager of the Woolworth cafeteria in Detroit Lakes and is also a housewife and mother.