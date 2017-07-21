Here comes the sun: Tips for summer skincare

Use the right SPF. Sun protection factor--or SPF--is a measure of how well sunscreen protects against UVB rays, according to the Mayo Clinic. According to Dr. Montgomery, the ideal sunscreen is a broad-spectrum (meaning it protects you from both UVA and UVB rays) with an SPF of 30. “The SPF numbers have really gotten out of control, because the difference in protection between an SPF 30 and an SPF 50 is only one percentage different,” Montgomery said. “Otherwise, an SPF 15 might be okay if you’re just going to your car and back but, typically, we recommend SPF 30 sunscreen.”

Don’t skimp on sunscreen. According to Dr. Montgomery, most individuals use much less sunscreen than they should be using. “In studies, people actually use half to a third more sunscreen than they do in everyday life,” she explained. “So, even if you’re using an SPF 30 sunscreen, you’re likely not getting that much protection. You also need to make sure you’re reapplying your sunscreen if you’re swimming or if you’ve been out for two or three hours.” She said that, when it comes to children, the safest plan is to keep babies under six months old out of the sun completely, as their skin is sensitive to the sun and to sunscreen. Kids over six months of age need to be using sunscreen and sun-protective clothing, she added.

Take other protective measures. In addition to using the proper SPF and amount of sunscreen, Dr. Montgomery recommends taking other precautions against those sunny, harmful rays this summer, too. “Wear protective clothing, a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your eyes,” she said. “Try to seek shade and stay out of the sun as much as you can between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., which are the peak hours. I also really recommend staying away from tanning oils.”

Pay attention to your skin. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, an estimated 87,110 new cases of invasive melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2017. Likewise, the organization reports that over 5.4 million cases of nonmelanoma skin cancer are treated in more than 3.3 million people in the U.S. each year. So, even if you take all the right precautions, pay attention to any concerning changes in your skin. “Look for new brown spots, new moles on the skin that pop up or moles that are changing in size, shape or color,” Dr. Montgomery said. “Also, any moles that are itchy or bleeding are concerning. If you have a question or if you’re concerned, it’s always good to get it looked it. Monitor it or have a primary care physician look at it until you can get in to a dermatologist.”

Overall, with sunny weather calling you outside, be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from harmful sun exposure--and enjoy the lake from a shady tree or under a layer of sunscreen.