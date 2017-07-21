In addition to its calming effects, yoga can also be used to supplement an existing workout regime, to assist an individual in kick-starting his or her fitness journey or to enhance flexibility. Whether you’re looking to change up your workout routine or if you’re simply looking for a peaceful oasis in the crazy days of summer, try heading out to one of DL’s local yoga studios this month.

Jess Stuewe, a local sixth-grade teacher, mom and owner of Lakes Pace, LLC, speaks softly but clearly and--at the end of each class--drifts around the room and covers each member of the class in a blanket.

Watching Stuewe gently reposition people as they pose and listening to her discuss the importance of exhaling negative energy, you would never guess that she started doing yoga for purely physical reasons.

“I’ve always been active but, when I first started seriously getting into yoga, I was running marathons,” she said. “I credit my yoga practice to why I stayed healthy and practically injury free through 13 marathons because it kept me strong.”

Clearly, it wasn’t just the physical aspect that kept Stuewe coming back to yoga, though.

“I ended up pursuing a yoga certification and, the more I pursued teacher training, the more I found yoga touching other parts of my life, too,” she said. “No matter how I feel going into a class, I always feel so good when the class is over. Whether I’m teaching it or taking it, there’s something about being surrounded with people that are bringing positive energy to the class and to the room. That positive energy lingers and stays with you.”

Stuewe, who finished her 500-hour yoga certification in December 2016, is offering a number of unique yoga classes in the area this summer--including a Tuesday morning class in the barn at Five Lakes Resort in Frazee, Minnesota and a stand-up paddle board class that takes place--you guessed it--on the lake. All of the classes are open to any skill level.

“I’ve had people come out on Saturday mornings that have never paddle boarded or never done yoga or both,” she said. “I have beginners drop in all the time, but I also have other yoga instructors come to my classes and I have a handful of class members who have been with me since I started Lakes Pace in 2012, so there’s a wide variety of abilities in the class. That’s just part of teaching--particularly on the paddle boards--that is unique.”

While most people are familiar with the physical benefits of yoga, Stuewe said that there are many misconceptions about other aspects of the practice.

“Yoga is not a religion and there’s no dogma attached to yoga,” she explained. “However, yoga can be a path to learning about yourself and that could be a very faith-filled experience for some people--but it isn’t for everyone. You just have to come with an open mind and try not to limit yourself by judgement of your own self.”

Overall, Stuewe encourages anyone who is interested in yoga to try a variety of classes with different instructors to get a feel for the style and teacher that best fits their needs.

“Any yoga classes that I’ve gone to in the area are such warm, friendly and open practices,” she said. “Once we let ourselves be okay with trying something new and letting go of being so worried about what people think, yoga quickly becomes so much more accessible. It’s one of those lifelong studies where the more you know, the less you know, so it’s quite the life adventure.”

For more information, please visit http://www.supnorthmn.com/.

The newest studio in town, Shorewood Yoga, is the stuff of yogi dreams: it's bright, airy and--thanks to two walls of windows--filled with natural light and noises. Fresh air wafts off of the lake, birds chirp from tree branches just outside the studio--a garage loft--and sisters Kilee Kadrie Weiler and Kristal Kadrie sit in the center of the room on yoga mats, legs crossed.

"We feel so much gratitude for the space and that the community is so open-minded," Kilee said. "Plus, we're close to the lake, we have a rooftop space that we can practice on when weather allows and we get to be closer to nature, which is just really lovely."

Shorewood Yoga held its first class on May 8 and will hold classes year-round, in addition to offering ayurveda consultations. Kristal is certified in ayurvedic medicine, one of the world's oldest holistic sets of practices, and both Kristal and Kilee finished their yoga certifications in 2013--about five years after Kristal brought her sister to her first yoga class--at a studio in Willmar, Minnesota.

Although both sisters have other jobs at this point, they can't seem to imagine life without yoga.

"It brings so much into your life and it cultivates a lot of gratitude, positivity and self-awareness," Kilee said. "How can you not fall in love with that?"

Both Kristal and Kilee have worked with and attended classes at yoga studios in Detroit Lakes as well as in Fargo, and the women said that they simply wanted to add an in-home yoga studio to the community.

"There's a lot of yoga out there," Kilee explained, "but the world needs a lot of it. It's about reconnecting with yourself and with nature. In this busy world, we need reminders to slow down."

Kristal added that Shorewood Yoga aims to be inclusive and to hold classes that fit all levels and types of people.

"There are some classes that are a little bit more specific, obviously, like Mommy and Baby Yoga or Prenatal/Postnatal Yoga," she said. "All of the other classes, though, are modified and inclusive, so we invite everybody to come. YogaFlow and Modified Ashtanga are great all-levels classes."

Kilee added that, while classes like Mommy and Baby are more specified, people are welcome to come if it's the only class that works with their schedule. However, the invitation comes with a warning: "Be prepared to sing 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' to the loving energy of the babies around you. Just know that you'll get your baby fix," she said.

In addition to the aforementioned classes, Shorewood Yoga also offers Toddler and Me Yoga, Gentle and Full Primary Ashtanga. The variety of classes cater to everyone from six-week-old infants in the Mommy and Baby classes to 80-year-olds in the Gentle classes, allowing everyone an opportunity to find time to practice yoga in a space that fits their lives and needs.

"We deserve more time for ourselves, for our breath and for being present," Kilee said. "We're not told that very much. We're always thinking about the future, about what's next."

Kristal agreed, adding that yoga also helps her let go of stress and anger.

"Yoga is just something I have to do," she said. "It centers me. It's a lot more than just poses--you take yoga off of your mat and into your daily life. It's taught me so much about loving myself, loving others and connecting with my body, mind and spirit."

For more information, please visit www.shorewoodyoga.com.

The only thought that Misty Lamppa had after her first hot yoga class was, “That really kicked my butt… But how did yoga kick my butt?”

Lamppa, who owns 180 Balance in Detroit Lakes, said that she has been involved in the fitness industry for years but never realized how intense yoga was before taking a class--something that she thinks many other people forget, too.

“People just have no idea what they’re missing,” she said. “Physically, I love yoga, but it’s so much more than that.”

For Lamppa, the physical challenge of yoga is what drew her in; however, years later, she now appreciates the mental benefits of yoga.

“Doing yoga was the first time that I had to sit with my mind for that long and kind of wrestle with my mind,” she said. “It’s easy to distract yourself with a lot of other things and the first time I was wrestling with my mind and going, ‘Shut up,’ I realized it was something I needed to work on.”

When Lamppa opened 180 Balance about two and a half years ago, though, she knew that she needed to offer those physically challenging classes, adding that it’s okay to start practicing yoga with just the physical benefits in mind.

“For me, I never would have taken or been hooked on yoga if it didn’t kick my butt,” she said. “I know there are a lot of people that are like me, where they need to see the physical benefits before they’re able to get into the mental and emotional benefits, so it’s always important to have those options.”

For that reason, Lamppa and her team of yoga teachers offer everything from hot yoga classes to Yoga Sculpt.

“It’s important to have all sorts of different options and different kinds of classes, so people aren’t coming for just one style,” she said. “I want everyone to experience yoga at some point in their lives, because I really do think it’s a superior form of exercise.”

The studio also offers Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, Barre Fusion and a variety of flow classes, with class times ranging from 5:30 a.m. to lunchtime to 6:30 p.m.

Overall, Lamppa said that people should keep an open mind when approaching a new fitness routine or class.

“Listen to your body--that’s the biggest thing that people forget to do,” she said. “People either don’t want to push themselves hard enough or they push themselves too hard when they shouldn’t. You need to tune in and find out what your body needs you to do.”

For those looking for a membership option or simply looking to drop in on a class every now and then, Lamppa said that she tries to make her classes as accessible as possible for the community.

“We get to know everybody who comes through the door and you really feel like you’re being taken care of,” she said. “It’s a community here--where people notice if you’re not here for class--and you’ll probably find that with all of the yoga teachers in town, because we have such a cool community of yoga for such a small town. We’re so lucky.”

For more information, please visit https://www.180balance.com.

With a wide range of instructors, styles and class times available, the Detroit Lakes area has a studio to fit all of your yoga needs--and it doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned yogi or if you’ve never set foot on a yoga mat.

So, fill up your water bottle, take a deep breath and get ready to work those physical--and mental--muscles.