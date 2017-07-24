"If you have some basic knowledge of it and you pick the right brands — the right type of tequila — it's really amazing," he says.

Tequila, made from blue agave, is split into several categories based on the aging process:

Blanco (aka silver): aged 0-59 days

aged 0-59 days Joven (aka gold): blended or colored

blended or colored Reposado: aged 60+ days

aged 60+ days Añejo: aged 1+ years

aged 1+ years Extra añejo: aged 3+ years

"One of my favorites is the anejo because I'm a big whiskey and bourbon guy, so I like that smokiness to it," Dub says.

Infused tequilas — referred to as curados — have recently become popular. Launched in 2006, the category includes tequilas flavored with natural ingredients like lemon, orange, strawberry, pineapple, pear and more, according to Diffordsguide.com.

At Vinyl Taco, Dub says they also enjoy experimenting with infused tequila.

"We take some cheesecloth and put the lavender inside. Then we'll stick it in the tequila and let it sit for about a week. The longer it sits, the more potent it will be," he says. "You can mix pretty much anything with tequila just as long as it's in the right portions."

In honor of National Tequila Day, crack open your favorite agave-based spirit and mix up one of these mouth-watering cocktails.

Tequila Limeade

Ingredients:

2 ounces blanco (silver) tequila

4 ounces limeade

4 to 5 mint leaves

Seltzer

Lime slices

Directions:

Add mint leaves, tequila, limeade and crushed ice to cocktail shaker. Shake well to break up mint leaves. Strain into a high-ball glass filled with crushed ice and lime slices. Top with seltzer.

Recipe courtesy of Mantitlement.com

Sparkling Blueberry Lime Tequila Punch is a great batch cocktail for summertime parties on the patio. Thinkstock / The Forum

Sparkling Blueberry Lime Tequila Punch

Serves: 12 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen blueberries, plus more for garnish

½ cup freshly-squeezed lime juice, plus lime wedges for garnish

½ cup agave

16 ounces blanco (silver) tequila

64 ounces sparkling water, sparkling wine or club soda

Directions:

In a large pitcher or punch bowl, muddle blueberries, lime juice and agave. Add tequila and sparkling water; stir. Add a handful of berries, lime wedges or other desired garnishes. Serve in punch or low ball glasses with ice. Garnish each glass with blueberries and lime wedge.

Recipes courtesy of Blueberrycouncil.org

Tequila Pineapple Punch combines tequila with coconut rum, pineapple juice, lemon juice and seltzer. Thinkstock / The Forum

Tequila Pineapple Punch

Ingredients:

2 ounces tequila

1 ounce coconut rum

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

¼ ounce lemon juice

3 ounces seltzer

Directions:

Combine tequila, rum and juices in shaker; shake well. Pour over ice and top with seltzer and lemon wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Beyondfrosting.com

If You Go

What: National Tequila Day Party

When: Monday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to midnight

Where: Vinyl Taco — 520 First Ave. N., Fargo

Info: The event is free; specials vary.