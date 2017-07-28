A family affair: Local family travels the world together

For years, it was a goal of Liz and her daughter to get Margaret to Ireland. They had hoped to do it before she lost her eyesight but, unfortunately, time was not on their side.

"She embraced her blindness. In fact, she more than embraced it," Liz said. "She is a very independent woman."

Three years later, their dream became a reality as they embarked on a trip to Ireland despite Margaret's lack of eyesight.

The plan started with just the three but, by the end of the process, 14 members of the family were committed to making the commute.

Margaret's family was originally from Skibbereen, Ireland, and she wanted to experience her family's history, which is why the destination held such a special place in her heart. Throughout the trip, they explored the southern half of the country.

"Our entire family has always had a niche to travel," Liz said. "My mom was just our excuse to finally do it."

Their 2010 trip to Ireland ignited a deep desire in the hearts of Liz and her mother. Their desire to travel could only be satisfied by seeing the world.

Since then, the two have been on three more international trips.

In 2013, they traveled to Paris.

"I liked the culture and the people of Paris," Jessica said, "but it was a little too fast-paced for me."

She remarked that it is not a favorite of hers to be in areas with a ton of tourists because, in her opinion, "all you do is wait in line."

On the other hand, Liz really enjoyed Paris. She remembered that they often got to cut to the front of lines because of Margaret.

"The people of Paris treated my mom with complete respect," she said. "Since she was blind, she was always given immediate attention."

Liz said Margaret was very "particular" on their trip to Paris and that she likes to embrace the culture of the places they travel to.

According to Liz, one of her mother's main desires in Paris was to sit in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

"There was this big red velvet couch. We did our best to move it as close to the Mona Lisa as possible so my mom could sit," Liz said. "Then we described everything around it and the scene she was facing so that she could get up and feel it."

The next year, in 2014, the family traveled to Ireland once again. This time, they explored the northern half of the country.

Jessica said she enjoyed Ireland because it moved at a slower pace.

"There was never any rush to go see something right at that minute," she said.

According to Jessica, the culture of Ireland is far from that of Rome, which is where they found themselves on their 2016 trip.

This excursion was a little different from previous ones because only four members of the family went along.

"It was just me, Jessica, my sister Frances, and her daughter Tessa," Liz said.

However, she said it was probably her favorite trip. She was taken with the history, architecture, people and religion of Rome, which prompted their visit to the Vatican and the original Holy Door at St. Peters.

Rome was filled with a bit too much hustle and bustle for Jessica, though, so she and her cousin, Tessa, searched the city for an Irish pub.

"Irish pubs are the best," Jessica said, longing for Ireland's slow pace.

Another desire of Jessica's was to visit the original alfredo restaurant. Here the group enjoyed learning facts about how alfredo came to be while the servers prepared their meal tableside.

Liz said this is why she loves traveling with younger people.

"Youth always bring different ideas," she said. "I would have never thought to go to the original alfredo restaurant. The only reason we went is because Jessica loves alfredo."

Another very important lesson they have learned about traveling is to always keep your passport on your person.

"Never, ever take your passport off your body," Jessica said.

They learned this lesson the hard way, as they were robbed on their trip to Italy.

Their plan was to drive from Rome to Tuscany--approximately a four-hour commute--and they stopped along the beach for a coast-side lunch.

"Meanwhile, someone broke into our rental car," Jessica said, "and stole everything but our beer and wine. It was an emotional roller coaster. One minute, we were happy and laughing because no one got hurt. The next, someone would realize they lost something important and we would all start to cry."

Everything was well in the end, however, because their homeowners insurance covered it all.

Planning for these trips may seem like a bit of a task, especially for groups as big as 14, but the family has a method to their madness.

"For each trip, one person is put in charge of planning the itinerary," Liz said. "It is their job to book the location and find points of interest based on that location."

According to Liz, the group never uses tour packages due to the number of people on the trips and the differences in their ages. Tour groups keep everyone together, but Liz said they like the option of splitting up based on interests.

Liz added that the trip planner is also in charge of learning a little bit about the language and culture of their destination.

"Music and culture when you go to foreign cities are two of the most important things," Liz said. "Also, get to know the townspeople. They will help you learn about the culture and they will tell you where to visit and where not to visit."

They added that they advise those looking to experience the world to do it while they're young.

"Sometimes the days are hot and long. You can put in twelve hour days," said Jessica, "and if you travel when you're retired, you're going to miss out on a lot of time."

What started as a mission to get a sick woman to the place of her heritage has developed into a lifelong tradition between a mother, daughter and their many relative tagalongs.