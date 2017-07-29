Remmen earns doctorate in physics from CalTech

Remmen graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 2008 and from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2012, earning bachelor's degrees in physics, astrophysics, and mathematics.

He will be now taking a postdoctoral researcher position at the University of California, Berkeley as a recipient of the Miller Research Fellowship, where he will conduct work in theoretical physics, specializing in quantum gravity, black holes, quantum field theory, and cosmology.

Grant is the son of Larry and Kellie Remmen of Detroit Lakes.