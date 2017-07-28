Adams earns academic honors at UW-Stevens Point
Trevor A. Adams, Frazee, received highest honors from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for academic achievement during the 2017 spring semester.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation; high honors are given to those with GPAs between 3.75-3.89; and honor recognition is accorded to those with GPAs between 3.50-3.74.
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,560 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester.