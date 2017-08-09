Essentia Health-St. Mary's births
ASHLEY — Cataleya Marie; born July 24, 2017, weighing 5 pounds, 8 ounces, to Ashley Anne Ashley.
BELLANGER — Ronald Eugene III; born July 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces, to Kristin Wadena and Ronald Bellanger Jr.
HOVERSON — Ahnalee Rose; born July 31, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, to Jerrica Nundahl and Devian Hoverson.
HAYDEN — Halle Lynn; born August 1, 2017, weighing 8 pounds, to Cindi and Matthew Hayden.
FLEES — Brielle Freya; born August 3, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, to Cristie Cahlin and Robert Flees.
JACOBSON — Rhett Thomas; born August 4, 2017, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, to Karah and Mike Jacobson.