Retiring abroad?

Questions & Answers

Question: What type of information will I need to provide if I'd like to apply online for Social Security retirement benefits?

Answer: Whether you apply for retirement benefits online, by phone, or in an office, we suggest that you have the following information at hand when you do it:

• Your birthdate, place of birth and Social Security number;

• Your bank account number and your bank's routing number, for direct deposit;

• The amount of money you earned last year and this year. If you are applying for benefits in the months of September through December, you may also need to provide an estimate of what you expect to earn next year if you plan to continue working;

• The name and address of your employer(s) for this year and last year;

• The beginning and ending dates of any active military service you had prior to 1968; and

• The name, Social Security number and date of birth of your current and any former spouses.

This will make completing the application easier for you. Depending on your situation, you may need to provide additional documentation with your application. We'll give you instructions on how to mail or bring it to us. To get started, visit our Retirement Planner at www.socialsecurity.gov/retire2.

Question: I have been collecting disability benefits for a few years, but I'm getting healthy enough to work again. Can I return to work while getting Social Security disability benefits?

Answer: Yes, you can return to work while receiving Social Security disability benefits. We have special rules to help you get back to work without lowering your initial benefits. You may be able to have a trial work period for nine months to test whether you can work. If you get disability benefits and your condition improves or you return to work, you must report these changes to us. Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office. You can find your local office by visiting www.socialsecurity.gov/locator.

Question: I was denied for disability. Do I need a lawyer to appeal?

Answer: You are fully entitled to hire an attorney if you wish to, but it is not necessary. In fact, you can file a Social Security appeal online without a lawyer. Our online appeal process is convenient and secure. Just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/appeal. If you prefer, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) and we will mail you the forms needed to complete the appeal.

Question: I am applying for disability benefits. Why do I have to answer questions about my previous job and education?

Answer: When making a decision regarding disability benefits, the Disability Determination Services, or DDS, uses information related to your prior work and education levels to supplement the medical information. This helps DDS to determine how your conditions relate to your past relevant work. or more information regarding the disability process, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityssi.

Question: If I have a question about my Medicare bill, who should I contact?

Answer: First, contact your provider. If you are unable to get your question answered or the problem resolved, then contact 1-800 MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). For more information about Medicare benefits, visit www.medicare.gov.