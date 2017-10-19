Holy Rosary announces scholarship winners

This scholarship has been established in gratitude of past Holy Rosary education opportunities and as a means of supporting the continuing role of Holy Rosary education in this community.

To apply for this scholarship, applicants must have been a Holy Rosary student who has completed the last three years in sixth through eighth grade. Future applicants must maintain at least a B average in high school and must be pursuing a technical, science or medical degree or certificate. Recipients are eligible for up to two years of scholarships.

Congratulations to the following students!

Second Year Awards

• John Brunner was awarded $2,000, is enrolled in engineering at UND.

• Alison Dahring was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Pre-Pharmacy at NDSU

• Jacob Kempenich was awarded $500 and is enrolled in Music at St. Benedicts.

• Grace Livermore was awarded $500 and is enrolled in Psychology at the College of St. Benedict.

• Claire Nelmark was awarded $1,800 and is enrolled in Chemistry at St. Benedict.

• Kelly Schouviller was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Crop and Weed Science at NDSU.

First Year Awards

(Eligible for second year)

• Katlynn Arens was awarded $500 and is enrolled in Psychology at University of St. Mary.

• Matthew Averbeck was awarded $1,000 and is enrolled in Education at the University of Manitoba.

• Brandi Braukmann was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Nursing at UND.

• Ethan McCullough was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Architecture at NDSU.