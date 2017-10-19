Holy Rosary announces scholarship winners
This summer, 10 local students were awarded college scholarships from the Percy And Winifred Stary Scholarship Fund.
Percy Freeman ("P.F.") and Win (Daley) Stary were Holy Rosary parish members from 1927 through 1971. During that time, each of their four children attended eight years at Holy Rosary School, with Bill graduating in 1942, Jack in 1943, Mary in 1947, and Paul in 1951.
This scholarship has been established in gratitude of past Holy Rosary education opportunities and as a means of supporting the continuing role of Holy Rosary education in this community.
To apply for this scholarship, applicants must have been a Holy Rosary student who has completed the last three years in sixth through eighth grade. Future applicants must maintain at least a B average in high school and must be pursuing a technical, science or medical degree or certificate. Recipients are eligible for up to two years of scholarships.
Congratulations to the following students!
Second Year Awards
• John Brunner was awarded $2,000, is enrolled in engineering at UND.
• Alison Dahring was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Pre-Pharmacy at NDSU
• Jacob Kempenich was awarded $500 and is enrolled in Music at St. Benedicts.
• Grace Livermore was awarded $500 and is enrolled in Psychology at the College of St. Benedict.
• Claire Nelmark was awarded $1,800 and is enrolled in Chemistry at St. Benedict.
• Kelly Schouviller was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Crop and Weed Science at NDSU.
First Year Awards
(Eligible for second year)
• Katlynn Arens was awarded $500 and is enrolled in Psychology at University of St. Mary.
• Matthew Averbeck was awarded $1,000 and is enrolled in Education at the University of Manitoba.
• Brandi Braukmann was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Nursing at UND.
• Ethan McCullough was awarded $2,500 and is enrolled in Architecture at NDSU.