Accessing Social Security on the go

About a third of the visitors to SocialSecurity.gov use their smartphones to learn about our programs, find answers to their questions, and access our online services. Now you can access your personal My Social Security account on the go or from the comfort of your home. By visiting /www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount, you can:

• Request a replacement Social Security card, if you meet certain requirements;

• Check the status of your application or appeal.

• Get your Social Security Statement to review estimates of your future retirement, disability, and survivors benefits;

• Check your earnings every year to verify the amounts that we recorded are correct; and

• See the estimated Social Security and Medicare taxes you've paid.

There are even more things you can do with my Social Security if you're receiving benefits. You can get a letter that verifies your benefit amount, check your benefit and payment information and your earnings record, and change your address and phone number. You also can request a replacement Medicare card, confirm changes to your direct deposit information, and even get a replacement SSA-1099 for tax season.

We're continuing to improve my Social Security all the time and make more services available online. Residents of the District Columbia and more than 20 states can now request a replacement Social Security card online using my Social Security. It's an easy, convenient, and secure way to request a replacement card online.

To request a replacement card online, you must:

• Have or create a my Social Security account;

• Have a valid driver's license in a participating state or the District of Columbia (or a state-issued identification card in some states);

• Be age 18 or older and a United States citizen with a domestic U.S. mailing address (this includes APO, FPO, and DPO addresses); and

• Not be requesting a name change or any other changes to your card.

Securing today and tomorrow can start now. Putting you in control of your future is a priority for us. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount today to learn more and to sign up for your own account.