A chance to say 'thanks'

Friends of Tamarac pleased with turnout for 'Toast,' fall festival

The mission of the National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) system is to administer a national network fo lands and waters for the conservation, management, and restoration of native fish, wildlife and plant resources and their habitats within the United States, for the benefit of present and future generations of Americans.

The Friends of Tamarac is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that supports conservation, education and stewardship for the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, located in Becker County. The Friends board and volunteers facilitate activities and programs that interpret, protect and restore the natural resources of Tamarac NWR.

To this end, Tamarac's Fall Festival increased awareness about the mission of the refuge, and the 2017 Toast to Tamarac at Richwood Winery helped to raise the needed funds to support that mission.

An integral part of the Toast to Tamarac was the silent auction, and we wish to express our sincere thanks to the many Detroit Lakes area residents, companies and businesses that donated the generous gifts and services that helped to ensure the heartwarming success of both of these outreach events.

— Justine Boots, Friends of Tamarac volunteer, Rochert

Imagination Library's 'Hoedown' fundraiser a big success

We'd like to take a moment to thank everyone who participated in the success of our annual "Hoedown" fundraiser to benefit the Lakes Area Imagination Library on Oct. 6 at the Shorewood Pub.

We'd like to express our most sincere gratitude to our sponsors, volunteers, attendees, supporters, people who couldn't attend but donated anyway, Detroit Lakes Newspapers for the articles, Leighton Broadcasting for the interviews and especially to Shirley and her crew at the Shorewood Pub, for everything they do.

We were able to raise over $35,000 for the Imagination Library that night, which is great, because we intend to grow! That being said, if you have a child under age 5 and live in Becker County, please sign them up to receive free books at www.imaginationlibarydl.org.

Thanks again, everyone!!

— Amy Erickson, Lakes Area Imagination Library, Detroit Lakes