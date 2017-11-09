Search
    Essentia Health-St. Mary's births

    By News Staff Today at 10:30 a.m.

    WARWEG — Remington Brayden; born November 2, 2017, weighing 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces, to Marissa Survis and Thomas Warweg.

    LERUD — Emerson Jo; born November 3, 2017, weighing 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces, to Cassidy and Samuel Lerud.

    RONNING — Finn David; born November 5, 2017, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces, to Rainy and Nate Ronning.

    RONNING — Clara Beth; born November 5, 2017, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces, to Rainy and Nate Ronning.

    LEAL-LEBUS — Javen Daniel; born November 6, 2017, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, to Amy Lebus and Lorenzo Leal Jr.

