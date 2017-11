The Lake Park-Audubon Elementary PBIS team includes (left to right) Rebecca Rood, Tammy Teach, Zora Sternitsky, Jennifer Wagner, Sam Skaaland, Monika Nelson, Raina Askin, Lisa McLeod, Nicole Perman and Sandy Vetter. Not pictured: Mary Swenson and Kristen Frank. (Submitted photo)

Lake Park-Audubon Elementary School recently received the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Sustaining Exemplar Recognition Award for 2017 — which is the second year in a row that LP-A has been honored.