Gov. Dayton proclaims 'Acts of Kindness Week' statewide

"Our nation is faced with significant challenges, including hurricanes, racism, violence and terrorism. To develop solutions and build resilience, we must unify first and foremost as human beings, regardless of our differences," said LuAnn Porter, executive director, United Way of Becker County "Through Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week and beyond, we're seeking to support all humankind."

People are invited to participate in Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week however they'd like.

Suggestions include:

• For Employees: Give a note of appreciation to a co-worker; surprise someone with coffee; tape a note and coins to a vending machine; share praise; and take a new employee to lunch.

• For Families and Kids: Bring extra supplies for your teacher; leave your neighbor a nice note; tell a friend how much you appreciate him/her; mail a family member a card; hold the door open for others; and make a family member's bed.

Capture your acts of kindness via photos and videos and share on social media, using #LiveUnitedMN. Please tag us https://www.facebook.com/United-Way-of-Becker-County on Facebook.