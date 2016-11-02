Essentia Health-St. Mary's births
FAIRBANKS — Mazikeen Johanna; born Oct. 23, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, to Megan and Travis Fairbanks.
PETERSON — Devyn Thomas; born Oct. 24, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, to LaKeisha Peterson and Josh Miller.
ERB — Isaac Lee; born Oct. 25, 2016, weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces, to Jessica and Michael Erb.
HAVERKAMP — Gabrielle Joy; born Oct. 26, 2016, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces, to Dana Ziemer and Jay Haverkamp.
HOLZER — Ellie Mae; born Oct. 26, 2016, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces, to Elizabeth and Matthew Holzer.
HOLZER — Eve Elizabeth; born Oct. 26, 2016, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces, to Elizabeth and Matthew Holzer.
MASTELLER — Olivia Lorene; born Oct. 27, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, to Shelley and Jeff Masteller.
LHOTKA — MaCoy Henry; born Oct. 29, 2016, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces, to Tracy and Jesse Lhotka.
EARLEY — Wyatt Charles; born Oct. 30, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, to Jennifer and Ryon Earley.