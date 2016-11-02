Search
    Essentia Health-St. Mary's births

    By Detroit Lakes News Staff Today at 6:23 a.m.

    FAIRBANKS — Mazikeen Johanna; born Oct. 23, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, to Megan and Travis Fairbanks.

    PETERSON — Devyn Thomas; born Oct. 24, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, to LaKeisha Peterson and Josh Miller.

    ERB — Isaac Lee; born Oct. 25, 2016, weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces, to Jessica and Michael Erb.

    HAVERKAMP — Gabrielle Joy; born Oct. 26, 2016, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces, to Dana Ziemer and Jay Haverkamp.

    HOLZER — Ellie Mae; born Oct. 26, 2016, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces, to Elizabeth and Matthew Holzer.

    HOLZER — Eve Elizabeth; born Oct. 26, 2016, weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces, to Elizabeth and Matthew Holzer.

    MASTELLER — Olivia Lorene; born Oct. 27, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, to Shelley and Jeff Masteller.

    LHOTKA — MaCoy Henry; born Oct. 29, 2016, weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces, to Tracy and Jesse Lhotka.

    EARLEY — Wyatt Charles; born Oct. 30, 2016, weighing 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, to Jennifer and Ryon Earley.

