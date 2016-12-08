In search of cultural identity in a new country

I have come to realize now that I felt more like an implant in Detroit Lakes and Frazee my whole life. My parents identify culturally with other parts of the United States, and I never quite fit in with the culture of my school. While my classmates took pride in their cowboy boots and gas-guzzling pickup trucks, I wore Doc Martens every day and drove my dad's hybrid unashamed. I found my place as a runner until being a runner became emotionally hard, and then I found my place as a writer. From a very young age, I knew that I would never live in Minnesota again once I got the option to determine where I lived. I loved the support from the Detroit Lakes community, my job at La Barista, my parents, and going to church. I didn't love how I never quite fit in, and can only determine part of my cultural identity from this area. However, my cultural identity could be considered quite simple when compared to others.

As I write this, I sit next to my friend who was born in Denmark, but has spent the majority of his life in Ethiopia with his parents who were on a Christian mission. In Ethiopia, he attended an American-style school. Now he lives in Denmark again with his Danish mother and Dutch father and considers his cultural identity to lie within the best parts of all the western cultures he has experienced.

As a contrast, my first host mother deeply identifies with Southern Denmark as part of her cultural identity. Her family has lived in this area for hundreds of years and has heavily been involved with the history there. She is in every sense a Southern Jutland Dane and is very happy to live here.

I have also met many people who distinctly identify with two cultures, such as German and Danish; however, they cannot fully identify with one. My friend from Canada grew up in an Asian family and has assimilated, but can still get along with the Asians that haven't assimilated as well. He has been influenced by the western culture, but in some ways, is influenced by his Asian upbringing.

Determining one's cultural identity is quite subjective, and but it's really up to those without a clear cultural identity to determine what defines them as a person from where they have lived and been influenced.

I think what is more important than a clear cultural identity, however, is cultural understanding. It is important now more than ever that we make an effort to understand and respect the different ways that people live. However, it is important to remember that cultural identity does not determine cultural understanding, and the other way around. Our geographical and cultural history can influence our actions but does not determine our cultural understanding.

I still don't quite know my cultural identity yet. I am proud to represent the passive-aggressive and unfailingly polite Minnesotan culture, and show people beautiful pictures from the area. This area gave me a very good base to build off of, but I have just started building my cultural identity.