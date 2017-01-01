All students currently enrolled in the 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial high school or a home study program are eligible for this scholarship program. To enter the contest, the Juniors must answer an essay question developed to support our 2017 conference theme, which on sustainable water. All applications for the awards must be submitted by May 1.

Gary Pedersen, MAT Executive Director, said, "The MAT Scholarship Program is an opportunity for MAT to help educate high school students about the importance of township government. Townships embody the values of 'grassroots government,' where local citizens contribute their talents, skills, and ideas to preserve their quality of life, build their communities and deliver important services. For 16 years, the MAT scholarship program made a real difference for our recipients in furthering their education. Our townships across the state are proud to continue to offer this scholarship program to deserving high school juniors."

Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 1,600 submissions and 64 winners.

"The MAT Scholarship Program program has been a big hit statewide as it is one of the few scholarships offered to Juniors in Minnesota schools," said Pedersen. "Our goal is to try and get all the Minnesota High School Juniors to show interest and learn about township government. Whether the participants are from the largest cities in the state or a small rural area; whether they border the Dakotas, Iowa, and Wisconsin or all the way to Canadian border, we want to encourage as many Minnesota Juniors to enter our contest as possible.

"We have heard from past winners who tell us what a good experience it was for them to enter the contest and how the scholarship money helped them pay their college expenses. It is a real inspiration to see how the MAT scholarship program has benefited young adults in our state," Pedersen stated.

The MAT Scholarship Program's eligibility requirements are set out in the information below. "The program allows high school Juniors to research the given topic and become better informed about township government. It is a win-win for MAT and scholarship recipients." Pedersen concluded.

Eligibility

All students currently enrolled in the 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial high school or a home study program and who plan to further their education at a college, university, or vocational school are eligible for this program. They cannot be the child, stepchild, grandchild or step-grandchild, brother, stepbrother, sister or stepsister of a MAT director or staff member.

Requirements

Applicants must complete an application form and submit it along with a written essay discussing this year's topic, which is on sustainable water:

Clear water is a resource vital to all aspects of life in Minnesota from drinking water, to farming, industry and recreation. Human activities can threaten the purity of water. Divisions arise as to what activities impede the goal of clean water. What policies and practices can rural governments pursue that promotes the goal of clean water, which bring together, and does not divide, communities? Essays must be between 450 and 500 words, and must be typed with double spacing.

Applicants should not name themselves, their school, their town or city, or their local officials in the essay.

See the application for research tips (a copy of the application form can be found on the website, www.mntownships.org).

Along with the completed application and written essay, students must submit:

• a current high school transcript

• a letter of recommendation from a high school teacher or counselor.

All items must be submitted in one envelope and mailed to: Minnesota Association of Townships Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 267, St. Michael, MN 55376, postmarked by May 1. Incomplete applications or applications postmarked after May 1 will not be accepted.

Selection

An independent panel will judge each essay based on originality, knowledge of subject matter in relationship to the title, and supporting statements, as well as correct spelling and punctuation.

The judging will be completed by Oct. 1, at which time up to six $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Winners will be notified in writing in mid-October and will be invited to attend the Minnesota Association of Townships' annual awards banquet to be held on Friday, Nov. 17 in Rochester, Minn.

Scholarship awards will be paid to the appropriate financial aid office upon receipt of verification of completing their first term at a college, university, or technical school.