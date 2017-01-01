Search
    Johnson receives MSU Moorhead scholarship

    By DL News Staff Today at 6:00 p.m.

    Detroit Lakes student Elizabeth Johnson has received a $500 Ignite Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

    Johnson is the child of Dan and Michelle Johnson, Detroit Lakes. The Freshman Ignite Scholarship awards $500 for the freshman year and requires a high school class rank in the top 50 percent and a score of 21-23 on the ACT exam.

    Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university enrolling approximately 7,500 students.

