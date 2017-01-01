M State students honored in pinning ceremony

Forty Associate Degree Nursing students were recognized during a pinning ceremony on the Detroit Lakes campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College on Dec. 9. Riley Braun, John Lettner and Stacia Heisler were the student speakers at the pinning, which is a tradition that marks the completion of a student's nursing education. A pin unique to the college's nursing program is placed on each student's nursing uniform by a faculty member to signify the transition from student to practicing professional. Following validation from a dean for completion of their programs, the students are eligible to sit for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing exam that determines their initial eligibility to hold a license to practice nursing. The collegewide graduation ceremony for 314 fall semester M State graduates, including the ADN nursing students, was held Dec. 16.