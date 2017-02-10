Area students named to NCTC president's list

Among those honored for their academic achievements were Jon Gilson, Detroit Lakes (occupational therapy); Korey Hanson, Detroit Lakes (welding and manufacturing technology); Carolyn Keranen, Menahga (occupational therapy); and Kayla Waaraniemi, Menahga (occupational therapy).

Students must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 must be achieved to be eligible for the Northland Community and Technical College president's list.