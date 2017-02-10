Area students named to UND dean's list
More than 1,300 students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
Among those area students honored for their academic achievement were: Wesley Bakken, Allison Berg, Samuel Boomgaarden, Brian Labat, Joseph Mollberg and Matlyn Tschider, all of Detroit Lakes; Wilson Lysford, Frazee; Tiffany Huwe, Menahga; and Alexis Marty, Pelican Rapids.
The dean's list comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."