Several local students named to MSUM dean's list

From Audubon: Aaron Felker (project management, certification in customer relationship management); Lindsey Olson (exercise science, physical education, health education); Beau Svobodny (elementary inclusive education); Sarah Swenson (communication studies).

From Callaway: Mackenzie Foltz (biology).

From Detroit Lakes: Matthew Bergren (university studies); Samuel Bergren (elementary inclusive education); Austin Dodd (university studies); Haley Foster (broadcast journalism, public relations); Hunter Frank (elementary inclusive education); Sadie Herman (early childhood education); Renee Herrmann (elementary inclusive education); Grant Jepson (exercise science, pre-chiropractic); Annie Mettert (criminal justice, sociology); Kaitlyn Murphy (early childhood education); Edgar Negron (criminal justice); Kali Olsen (elementary inclusive education, pre-dentistry); Dorothy Pihlaja (advertising and public relations); Carrie Rehm (elementary inclusive education); Jacob Richter (physical education); Austin Skillings (business administration); Savannah Soyring (early childhood education); Ellanna Sturma (elementary inclusive education); Grace Swenson (biochemistry and biotechnology, pre-pharmacy); Logan Twigg (athletic training, exercise science); Kyliegh Van Den Eykel (social work); Brittany Waslaski (psychology, criminal justice); Madyson Webber (elementary inclusive education); Rachael Wing (English); Sophie Wood (communication studies).

From Frazee: Elizabeth Anderson (early childhood education); Ellie Bachmann (elementary inclusive education); Brianna Blauert (communication arts and literature education); William Halverson (criminal justice); Montana Osterman (elementary inclusive education); Madison Oswald (elementary inclusive education); Shayna Rodeman (communication arts and literature education, teaching English as a second language); Roger Thorp (social studies).

From Lake Park: Katelyn Anderson (elementary inclusive education); Faith Arntson (BFA studio art, graphic design); Ana Monson (university studies); Elisabeth Peterson (elementary inclusive education).

From Ogema: Alexis Heisler (early childhood education).

From Osage: Connor Byer (finance); Alexis Stevenson (speech/language/hearing science).

From Rochert: Michael Korf (accounting).

From Vergas: Paige Hanson (early childhood education).

From Waubun: Franki Paul (accounting, finance); Tessa Winter (early childhood education). Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the dean's list.