Several local students named to MSUM dean's list
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean's list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2016 (students' individual majors are listed in parentheses).
From Audubon: Aaron Felker (project management, certification in customer relationship management); Lindsey Olson (exercise science, physical education, health education); Beau Svobodny (elementary inclusive education); Sarah Swenson (communication studies).
From Callaway: Mackenzie Foltz (biology).
From Detroit Lakes: Matthew Bergren (university studies); Samuel Bergren (elementary inclusive education); Austin Dodd (university studies); Haley Foster (broadcast journalism, public relations); Hunter Frank (elementary inclusive education); Sadie Herman (early childhood education); Renee Herrmann (elementary inclusive education); Grant Jepson (exercise science, pre-chiropractic); Annie Mettert (criminal justice, sociology); Kaitlyn Murphy (early childhood education); Edgar Negron (criminal justice); Kali Olsen (elementary inclusive education, pre-dentistry); Dorothy Pihlaja (advertising and public relations); Carrie Rehm (elementary inclusive education); Jacob Richter (physical education); Austin Skillings (business administration); Savannah Soyring (early childhood education); Ellanna Sturma (elementary inclusive education); Grace Swenson (biochemistry and biotechnology, pre-pharmacy); Logan Twigg (athletic training, exercise science); Kyliegh Van Den Eykel (social work); Brittany Waslaski (psychology, criminal justice); Madyson Webber (elementary inclusive education); Rachael Wing (English); Sophie Wood (communication studies).
From Frazee: Elizabeth Anderson (early childhood education); Ellie Bachmann (elementary inclusive education); Brianna Blauert (communication arts and literature education); William Halverson (criminal justice); Montana Osterman (elementary inclusive education); Madison Oswald (elementary inclusive education); Shayna Rodeman (communication arts and literature education, teaching English as a second language); Roger Thorp (social studies).
From Lake Park: Katelyn Anderson (elementary inclusive education); Faith Arntson (BFA studio art, graphic design); Ana Monson (university studies); Elisabeth Peterson (elementary inclusive education).
From Ogema: Alexis Heisler (early childhood education).
From Osage: Connor Byer (finance); Alexis Stevenson (speech/language/hearing science).
From Rochert: Michael Korf (accounting).
From Vergas: Paige Hanson (early childhood education).
From Waubun: Franki Paul (accounting, finance); Tessa Winter (early childhood education). Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the dean's list.