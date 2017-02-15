Local students earn dean's list honors at Concordia

To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Among those earning this academic honor were (listed alphabetically by hometown):

From Detroit Lakes: Molly Buhr, daughter of Burl and Rena Buhr; ParkerJackson, son of Todd and Jennifer Jackson; Karli Kerzman, daughter of John and Renee Kerzman; Nicholas Larson, son of Kevin and Tracy Larson; April Stevenson, daughter of Joel and Susan Stevenson; Abigale Ullyott, daughter of Rob and Diane Ullyott; and Kody VanDenEykel, son of Marty VanDenEykel and Dena Baker.

From Frazee: Ashley Bachmann, daughter of Jason and Nancy Bachmann.

From Osage: Laura Pihlaja, daughter of Andy and Melanie Pihlaja; and Andre Schaum, son of David Schaum and Janet Blanchard.

From Waubun: Jordan Spaeth, son of Tim and Bobi Spaeth; and Skye Spindler (parents not listed).

"We are proud of the commitment these students show to academic excellence, and we are confident they are preparing themselves well to apply their accomplishments to the affairs of the world," says Dr. Eric Eliason, dean of Concordia College and vice president of academic affairs.