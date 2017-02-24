Area students graduate from NDSU

From Detroit Lakes: Elisabeth Katie Brekke (Bachelor of Science, zoology); Andrew B. Brown (Bachelor of Science, zoology, with honors); Luke Clay Hestdalen (Bachelor of Science, management); Vanessa Lyn Jordre (Bachelor of Science, management, with honors); Jenna Marie Lamb (Bachelor of Science, psychology); Tiffany Anna Larson (Bachelor of Science, microbiology, with honors).

From Frazee: Jack Owen Harris (Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering).

From Lake Park: Jonathan K. Richards (Doctorate of Philosophy, plant pathology).

NDSU awarded 796 degrees at the end of fall 2016; students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.