Area students graduate from NDSU
The following area students were among those who graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo this fall (listed alphabetically by hometown, with degrees and academic honors in parentheses):
From Detroit Lakes: Elisabeth Katie Brekke (Bachelor of Science, zoology); Andrew B. Brown (Bachelor of Science, zoology, with honors); Luke Clay Hestdalen (Bachelor of Science, management); Vanessa Lyn Jordre (Bachelor of Science, management, with honors); Jenna Marie Lamb (Bachelor of Science, psychology); Tiffany Anna Larson (Bachelor of Science, microbiology, with honors).
From Frazee: Jack Owen Harris (Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering).
From Lake Park: Jonathan K. Richards (Doctorate of Philosophy, plant pathology).
NDSU awarded 796 degrees at the end of fall 2016; students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.