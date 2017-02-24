Area students graduate from MSUM
Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to about 430 students during its fall commencement program on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Among those students who graduated at the completion of fall semester 2016 were (listed alphabetically by hometown, with academic honors and degrees in parentheses):
From Detroit Lakes: Jeni Bergstrom (magna cum laude; Bachelor of Science degree, elementary inclusive education); Jacob Johnson (Bachelor of Science degree, elementary inclusive education); Edgar Negron (cum laude; Bachelor of Arts degree, criminal justice); McKenzie Oistad (Bachelor of Science degree, health education, physical education; certification in developmental adapted physical education); Lindsay Romine (Bachelor of Science degree, nursing); and Kayla Thompson (Master of Science degree, special education).
From Frazee: Trisha Jorud, Frazee (Bachelor of Science degree, early childhood education); Jenna Pipek (Master of Science degree, curriculum and instruction); and McKinzie Tangen (cum laude; Bachelor of Science degree, elementary inclusive education).
From Lake Park: Karlynn Buhaug (magna cum laude; Bachelor of Arts degree, BFA studio art, anthropology); and Tanner Schultz (Bachelor of Science degree, health services administration).
From Vergas: Alex Courneya (magna cum laude; Bachelor of Science degree, geosciences, certification in geographic information science).