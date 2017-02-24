Area students graduate from MSUM

From Detroit Lakes: Jeni Bergstrom (magna cum laude; Bachelor of Science degree, elementary inclusive education); Jacob Johnson (Bachelor of Science degree, elementary inclusive education); Edgar Negron (cum laude; Bachelor of Arts degree, criminal justice); McKenzie Oistad (Bachelor of Science degree, health education, physical education; certification in developmental adapted physical education); Lindsay Romine (Bachelor of Science degree, nursing); and Kayla Thompson (Master of Science degree, special education).

From Frazee: Trisha Jorud, Frazee (Bachelor of Science degree, early childhood education); Jenna Pipek (Master of Science degree, curriculum and instruction); and McKinzie Tangen (cum laude; Bachelor of Science degree, elementary inclusive education).

From Lake Park: Karlynn Buhaug (magna cum laude; Bachelor of Arts degree, BFA studio art, anthropology); and Tanner Schultz (Bachelor of Science degree, health services administration).

From Vergas: Alex Courneya (magna cum laude; Bachelor of Science degree, geosciences, certification in geographic information science).