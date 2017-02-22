Detroit Lakes students on dean's list at Mankato

Sophomore Kendra Gilsdorf and seniors Katie Grosz and Ashton Housholder were all named to the honor list, while senior Brianna Seebold was named to the high honor list.

Among 3,282 students, a total of 812 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 or "straight A" grade point average, while 2,470 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.