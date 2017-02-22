Smith named to dean's list at University of Nebraska
Katherine Smith of Detroit Lakes has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during fall semester 2016.
Smith, a freshman art major, was named to the dean's list for the Hixon-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. Students at the Hixon-Lied College who qualify for the dean's list must achieve a grade point average of 3.7, based on a 4.0 scale and a minimum of 12 or more graded semester hours.