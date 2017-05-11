Waubun grad wins double scholarship

"When I found out that I had received two scholarships," said Rothschadl, "I was beyond grateful. Money is a constant concern as a college student. Having these scholarships will help me feel a little more financially secure going into my senior year at SCSU."

SCSU Assistant Director of Financial Aid Simon Bauer called the award a "significant achievement" for students who often carry full class loads and have jobs besides.

Scholarship applicants were required to write an essay on why they chose their major. Rothschadl is studying to be a high school English teacher. She discovered her joy in working with youth over the years as a volunteer at the Roosevelt Boys & Girls Club and with the Salvation Army. She also has field experience at Apollo High School in St. Cloud and the Naytahwaush Charter School in north central Minnesota.

"These experiences helped me realize that I wanted to work with children and transfer this passion to inspire, help, and motivate, into a career," said Rothschadl. "I truly believe that every child has the potential to succeed. Often, they just need a person to give them guidance, support, and motivation to reach their goals."

"It’s a beautiful and powerful thing to be able to positively impact our world’s future generations through teaching," she said.

Rothschadl is the daughter of Mark Rothschadl, Waubun, and Terri Anderson, Richwood. She is planning to graduate from SCSU with a B.S. degree in Communication Arts and Literature in the spring of 2018.