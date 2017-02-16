When Ruby Kiihn, then president of the Grace Lutheran Church Women, first proposed that the group host a Cabin Fever Supper back in 2007, it was done with tongue firmly planted in cheek. "I said it as a joke," Kiihn recalled. "But the others all thought it was a good idea."

After all, when it's bitterly cold outside and people are stuck indoors, good food and good friends can be the perfect solution to the winter condition known as "cabin fever."

The event proved to be so successful that it became an annual tradition that flourished for half a decade, with the last one taking place in 2011.

Five years later, in 2016, the group decided to revive it, and it once again proved to be so popular that the Grace Lutheran women will be hosting another Cabin Fever Supper this Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Though the church women have spearheaded the planning for the event, it will actually involve volunteers of both genders, and all ages.

"It's one of our biggest fundraisers," says event organizer Bertha Anderson, noting that the proceeds will be donated to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, Becker County Food Pantry, Hospice of the Red River Valley, Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, and the Becker County Caregivers. The dinner itself will include homemade lefse, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, bread, pickles and beverages, as well as "a variety of delicious desserts," she said.

"We've made lots of lefse," Anderson added, noting that church members make all of the lefse by hand. "We got that all done over a couple of Saturdays." "There will also be takeout orders available if people want to just come pick up some food and go home," she said. Tickets, which are available in advance at the church office or at the door on Saturday, can be purchased at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 4-10; those age 3 and under eat for free. "It's a good time to come out of hibernation," Anderson joked, "and enjoy some good food and fellowship with friends."

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please call 218-847-4568 or stop in at the church office, 213 Roosevelt Ave., during regular office hours (8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday).

Also coming up

The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary will be hosting its Polar-rific Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the M State cafeteria. Tickets are on sale now; Adults are $10, Ages 5-12 are $7 and ages 4 and under are free. For more information call Mark Berg at 218-849-4337 or any DL Rotarian.

Spanky's Stone Hearth will be hosting Goldschmidt Vineyards for their annual Spring Wine Pairing Dinner this Thursday, Feb. 16. Social hour & appetizers start at 6 p.m., followed by a five-course dinner starting at 7 p.m. This will be a private event and seating is limited. Cost is $100 per person. Call 218-334-3555 to reserve your spot, or email spankysstonehearth@yahoo.com. Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church is hosting its monthly men's supper at 7 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 17. Call 218-439-3255 or 234-0151 with questions.

The Frazee Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Council 12581, is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise fund for the Parish of Sacred Heart Church Stain Glass Window restoration project this Sunday, Feb. 19. The fundraiser will be in the basement of Sacred Heart Church in Frazee with breakfast starting at 9 a.m. and running through 11 a.m. It will be a freewill offering event.

The Best Western Premier Lodge on Lake Detroit (1200 East Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes) will be hosting a Winter Wine Pairing Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., as part of Polar Fest 2017. Cost is $30 per person; reservations required at least 72 hours in advance. Call 218-847-8439 or email info@thelodgeonlakedetroit.com to reserve your spot.

Trinity Lutheran Church (1401 Madison Ave., Detroit Lakes) will be hosting a meatball dinner and silent auction on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the silent auction ending at 12:30 p.m. Area residents can enjoy a dinner of homemade meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages at a cost of $9 for adults and $4.50 for youth ages 4-10 (children age 3 and under eat for free). Proceeds benefit Trinity's Children, Youth & Family Ministry. Call the church's main office at 218-847-7211 for more information.