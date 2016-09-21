Chivers' exchange vows

Parents of the couple are Jack Chivers and Cheryl Chivers, both of Detroit Lakes, and Paul and Margaret Buhl of Binghamton, N.Y.

Jim is currently vice president of Gold and Company, which specializes in commercial real estate sales and leasing in Baltimore, Md., and the metropolitan area. Jim graduated from Loyal University in Baltimore in 2005. He played basketball for the Loyola Greyhounds, 2001-2005, and he was captain of his team. Jim now serves as the television and radio color commentator for the Greyhounds, broadcasting live on the Patriot League Network.

Cecilia is currently head of the health and physical fitness department at Paint Branch High School in Silver Spring, Md. Cecilia finished her master's degree in health science at Towson University in Baltimore.