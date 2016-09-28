Finding God all over this socialist, nonreligious country

As many of you know, I am now in Denmark, which is a socialist, nonreligious country. I also know that the words "socialist" and "nonreligious" are two very cringe-inducing words for many religious Americans and words not typically used to start out faith columns. However, I have felt really at home here, and you may wonder why.

The heart of Danish culture has to do with Jante law. All of these are not to be taken literally, but as you can see, the Danish culture is much more focused on others than what you can do individually.

1.You're not to think you are anything special.

2.You're not to think you are as good as we are.

3.You're not to think you are smarter than we are.

4.You're not to convince yourself that you are better than we are.

5.You're not to think you know more than we do.

6.You're not to think you are more important than we are.

7.You're not to think you are good at anything.

8.You're not to laugh at us.

9.You're not to think anyone cares about you.

10.You're not to think you can teach us anything.

The way this law is interpreted in Danish society is not necessary to believe you're not smart, no one cares about you, or any of these things, really. The way it is interpreted in Denmark is through how you act towards others.

I haven't met anyone in Denmark who brags about themselves or what they can do, even if they are truly amazing people who have so many interesting things about them. Everyone is also very nonjudgmental, in a stark contrast to the United States. In Matthew 7:1-5 it states

"Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye."

In the United States, there is a strong set of Christian standards. However, the way that it is often shown is through judgement of people who don't follow the standards, and that is a very good way to alienate everyone. It directly states in the Bible not to judge, and that is something that we all tend to forget.

Also, another aspect of the Danish culture is socialism, which is a dirty word in the US. Here, it's not a dirty word, but a way of life. I am not going to get into a political debate here, but this is reflected in the fact that everybody takes care of everybody else, even if they wouldn't live their life the same way.

No, not all aspects of the Danish culture are Christian, but neither are all aspects of the United States' culture. Denmark is not a religious country, but I did not come here to pass judgement, but instead to learn about their way of life. I am learning how to truly be nonjudgmental, the value of taking care of everybody else, and seeing what it's like to be in a society that cares about the greater good more than individual glory. I witness God's love every day through the unending kindness of people around me. I am seeing God a lot, in my wonderful socialist, nonreligious country.