There's a new pastor in town

New pastor at Experience Church, Mick Martin, sits with his daughter, Emily Martin, at the Historical Holmes Theater in Detroit Lakes. It's where Experience Church holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. Mattie Hjelseth/Tribune

For some, spreading faith and a love of God can be a fulltime job that can take them into a bit of a nomadic life.

"God has taken us all over the place," says Mick Martin, the new pastor of Experience Church in Detroit Lakes, while talking about all the moving him and his family have done.

Martin preached in Arizona for four years before heading to Iowa for seven years, where he started a new church. He says God then took him back to Arizona where he preached for eight more years. Now him and his family are getting a little taste of life in Minnesota.

"God fits me where I'm supposed to be and it was a good fit," says Martin of taking the job at Experience Church in Detroit Lakes. "I fell in love with the place, I fell in love with Detroit Lakes, and I fell in love with the people especially."

The illustrations from his stories while worshiping come from his experiences in life. Martin preaches in a more unconventional way, where there is louder-than-normal music during his service, and members of his church are welcome to dress more casually.

"We try to present an environment as come as you are," says Martin hoping to bring in new members to his church.

Although the environment mostly caters to the younger generation, Martin says he hopes to get everybody who is looking for God and who wants "some answers to life" to check out his church. He says he tries to reach people who are "far from God" or who have given up on church but haven't given up on God.

"We offer an alternative, a way to connect to God in a relevant-non churchy way," laughs Martin. "The cool thing about Experience Church is that we target people who don't go to church; it's a church for the unchurched."

Experience church is being held at the Historic Holmes Theater in Detroit Lakes, having worship every Sunday at 10 a.m.

Martin's goal while worshiping is to bring the word of God to where people where they live because he says, "God has answers for everyday life".

"We are excited for what God has in store for Experience Church," says Martin.